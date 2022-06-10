Dump truck rollover crash: Kenosha police called to scene

Kenosha police were dispatched to a rollover crash of a dump truck at 60th Street and Green Bay Road on Friday, June 10.

Surveillance video of the incident (above) was shared with FOX6 News by Petar Zekovic.

The wreck forced emergency crews to shut down northbound traffic on Green Bay at 67th Street.

Officials indicated the mess was going to take a while to clean up.