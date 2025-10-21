Dump truck crashes into Sheboygan County home; driver killed

article

The Brief A dump truck loaded with gravel struck a home in Sheboygan County on Tuesday, Oct. 21. No one was inside the house, but the truck’s operator died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.



A dump truck driver is dead after the vehicle struck a house in Sheboygan County on Tuesday morning, Oct. 21, authorities said.

What we know:

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in at about 11:39 a.m. reporting that a dump truck loaded with gravel had hit a residence on State Highway 32 in the Village of Ada, located in the Town of Herman.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

No one was inside the home at the time, and no one else was injured. The operator of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Village of Ada

The driver’s name has not yet been released pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dig deeper:

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Ada Fire Department, Howards Grove Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Sheboygan County Transportation Department.