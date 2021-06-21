DSHA receives $2 million donation

article

Divine Savior Holy Angels High School (DSHA) has received a generous donation of $2 million, the largest endowed scholarship in school history, amid an existing scholarship program for high-achieving students of color who would need financial support to attend DSHA.

Andy Lampereur, Board Chair of DSHA said the gift would be used to expand the school's Beacon Scholarship program, which provides full financial support to students for four years. Requirements include mandatory academic achievement and co-curricular involvement for program participants. The goal of the program is for young women to serve as "beacons" for their peers in high school.

Dan Quesnell, principal of the school, said that the Beacon Scholarship Program has started to show positive results despite being a fairly new program. Quesnell noted that one of the DSHA's first Beacon Scholar graduates, Laetitia Faye, DSHA '21, is headed to Cornell University in Ithaca, NY this coming fall to study Human Development, Public Health Sciences, and Pre-Med.