Drunk driver strikes police squad; Middleton officer, dispatcher hurt

A Middleton police officer and dispatcher are recovering from injuries after the squad they were in was struck head-on by an alleged drunk driver on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Officials stated in a Facebook Post that the officer, who has 11 years of service, and the dispatcher, who has eight years of service, each suffered minor injuries in this wreck.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver of the striking vehicle for operating while intoxicated and other traffic offenses.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials said this is the fifth Middleton squad car to be damaged in the last two years after being struck by subjects who were subsequently arrested for impaired driving.