Drug Take Back Day is April 22 in Wisconsin

Wisconsinites are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications at Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22. Over 158 events are planned across Wisconsin.

In addition to providing a safe, convenient, and environmentally responsible way to dispose of medications, Drug Take Back Day educates the public about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal.

"Now is a great time to clean out your medicine cabinet and safely dispose of your unwanted or expired medications," said Attorney General Josh Kaul. "Whether you dispose of unwanted medications at a Drug Take Back event or permanent drug drop box near you, we can each do our part in the fight against the opioid epidemic."

Medicine that has been used or expired should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not removing pharmaceuticals, so trace amounts are found in rivers and lakes.

To find a Drug Take Back location near you, visit: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/drug-take-back-day.htm.

Below are some guidelines you should follow if you are handling pharmaceuticals.

GUIDELINES:

All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household to be included in National Drug Take Back Day – no businesses are allowed.

Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).

Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.

Participants should dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the label or blacking out personal information on the label of the plastic pill container or by putting the medication into a clear sealable plastic bag. Blister packages without the medications being removed are also acceptable.

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.