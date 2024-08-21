Drug-laced snacks uncovered during Fond du Lac County traffic stop

article

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is warning all parents about the dangers of consuming snacks or candy that come from strangers.

Officials noted in a post on their sheriff's office Facebook page that a deputy conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Tuesday, Aug. 20. The deputy soon suspected there was something more to the story and requested a K-9.

K-9 Rip arrived on scene, alerted on the vehicle and a search was conducted. During that search, deputies located a box that had just been shipped from Oregon to Wisconsin. Inside the box was more than a pound of snack and other items infused with psilocybin mushrooms or THC. Officials say the colorful packaging of the products was designed to appeal to younger populations.

Officials stress with "no form of food testing or regulation, there's no way to know the true content of these products, all of which are considered dangerous for children."

The 18-year-old driver, a man from Madison, was arrested on various drug-related charges and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail.