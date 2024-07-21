Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee water rescue; man drowns near South Shore Beach

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 21, 2024 9:55pm CDT
MILWAUKEE - A man died near South Shore Beach after an attempted water rescue on Sunday, July 21.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said a person was in a kayak, and it capsized just before 6 p.m. Divers and crews responded to the scene but were unable to find the person.

The person was ultimately found dead at the scene.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the person was an adult man, and they are investigating the incident as a drowning.