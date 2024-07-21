Milwaukee water rescue; man drowns near South Shore Beach
MILWAUKEE - A man died near South Shore Beach after an attempted water rescue on Sunday, July 21.
The Milwaukee Fire Department said a person was in a kayak, and it capsized just before 6 p.m. Divers and crews responded to the scene but were unable to find the person.
The person was ultimately found dead at the scene.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the person was an adult man, and they are investigating the incident as a drowning.