Driver's license for undocumented people; Wisconsin advocates march

Immigration advocates marched downtown to call on state leaders to once again give a pathway for driver's licenses for undocumented people on Monday, May 1.

According to the National Immigration Law Center, more than a dozen states allow undocumented people to apply for a driver's license. This week the State Joint Finance Committee will decide if Wisconsin joins that list.

"Today is a day that recognizes the dignity and contributions of workers," said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, Voces de la Frontera executive director.

On "May Day," dozens of immigration advocates and supporters gather near Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood.

"There are a lot of immigrants here, especially the south side," said Jose Guerrero from Milwaukee. "They are the livelihood of Milwaukee."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The non-profit Voces de la Frontera organized the march from the south side to downtown. They are advocating for Wisconsin to once again offer a pathway to driver's licenses for those who are undocumented. The state used to allow those without citizenship to apply and test for one.

"Wisconsin used to offer them for decades; it's not until 2007 that because of federal ID, they tied it to immigration status," said Neumann-Ortiz. "The reality is, whatever you think of immigration if you want safer roads, you want everyone to be tested."

Democratic Governor Tony Evers has made this issue part of his 2023 budget plan. Immigration advocates argue Wisconsin's economy relies on immigrant labor. They said letting those who are undocumented apply and test for a driver's license would make roads safer.

"I think the population here today has done so much to move our country forward," said a woman at the march.

Voces de la Frontera march

For now, Howard Marklein, co-chair of the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee, declined to comment on the issue. His office said he will be answering questions on the matter on Tuesday. Those in support said they will continue to make their voices heard on this issue.

Those in support of this plan say they will continue to make their voices heard on this issue.

"Deep gratitude, for everyone, despite the conditions, is here to be strong and send this message of solidarity and let people know the struggle continues," said Neumann-Ortiz.

Below is a list of states that allow undocumented people to get licenses.