Driver whose truck fell 70 feet in Zoo Interchange cited for violations

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin motor vehicle crash report received through a FOX6 News open records request reveals new details about the crash that sent a pickup truck off of a ramp in the Zoo Interchange earlier this month.

The wreck happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6. Video from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows the moment the pickup truck lost control. A snowbank on the roadway acted as a ramp -- and the truck fell 70 feet down onto westbound I-94.

Deputies found the driver, Richard Oliver, conscious and breathing. He is now recovering from injuries suffered in that incident. 

The crash report indicates Oliver "entered the ramp from W I-94 to S I-41 at (77 mph) faster than posted speeds (55 mph) and struck the right barrier wall and rode the snowbank. After that impact (the truck) then crossed the lanes of traffic and struck the left barrier wall and snowbank which caused further damage to (the truck). After striking the left barrier wall (the truck) then crossed back over the lanes of traffic and struck the right snowbank and wall again. (The truck) went up the snowbank and over the all and plummeted approximately 70ft. to the roadway below."

The crash report shows Oliver was cited with the following:

  • Operating while revoked (forfeiture)
  • Unreasonable and imprudent speed (77 mph)
  • Failure to keep vehicle under control
