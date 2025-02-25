Expand / Collapse search

Driver turns Twin Lakes PD parking lot into "personal racetrack;" police

By
Published  February 25, 2025 3:03pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Credit: Twin Lakes Police Department

The Brief

    • Twin Lakes police are trying to locate the driver of a pickup truck that was doing donuts in the department's parking lot.
    • Officials say the driver turned the "parking lot into their own personal racetrack."
    • The driver caused damage to both the lot and grass, police said.

TWIN LAKES, Wis. - The Twin Lakes Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the driver and owner of a black Toyota pickup truck. 

"…own personal racetrack"

What we know:

Officials say that driver decided to turn the department's "parking lot into their own personal racetrack, doing donuts and causing damage to both the lot and the grass."

Credit: Twin Lakes Police Department

Twin Lakes police ask if you know who was behind the wheel or who owns the truck, to reach out by phone or send a message. You can remain anonymous. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Message for truck driver

What they're saying:

A post on the Twin Lakes Police Department Facebook page ends as follows: 

"And to the driver—next time you want to have a conversation with a police officer, just call our non-emergency line at 262-877-9056 or stop by the PD. It’s a lot easier than making us track you down!"

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Twin Lakes Police Department via their Facebook page. 

Crime and Public SafetyTwin LakesNews