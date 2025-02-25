Driver turns Twin Lakes PD parking lot into "personal racetrack;" police

article

The Brief Twin Lakes police are trying to locate the driver of a pickup truck that was doing donuts in the department's parking lot. Officials say the driver turned the "parking lot into their own personal racetrack." The driver caused damage to both the lot and grass, police said.



The Twin Lakes Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the driver and owner of a black Toyota pickup truck.

"…own personal racetrack"

What we know:

Officials say that driver decided to turn the department's "parking lot into their own personal racetrack, doing donuts and causing damage to both the lot and the grass."

Credit: Twin Lakes Police Department

Twin Lakes police ask if you know who was behind the wheel or who owns the truck, to reach out by phone or send a message. You can remain anonymous.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Message for truck driver

What they're saying:

A post on the Twin Lakes Police Department Facebook page ends as follows:

"And to the driver—next time you want to have a conversation with a police officer, just call our non-emergency line at 262-877-9056 or stop by the PD. It’s a lot easier than making us track you down!"