Driver turns Twin Lakes PD parking lot into "personal racetrack;" police
TWIN LAKES, Wis. - The Twin Lakes Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the driver and owner of a black Toyota pickup truck.
"…own personal racetrack"
What we know:
Officials say that driver decided to turn the department's "parking lot into their own personal racetrack, doing donuts and causing damage to both the lot and the grass."
Credit: Twin Lakes Police Department
Twin Lakes police ask if you know who was behind the wheel or who owns the truck, to reach out by phone or send a message. You can remain anonymous.
Message for truck driver
What they're saying:
A post on the Twin Lakes Police Department Facebook page ends as follows:
"And to the driver—next time you want to have a conversation with a police officer, just call our non-emergency line at 262-877-9056 or stop by the PD. It’s a lot easier than making us track you down!"
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Twin Lakes Police Department via their Facebook page.