Driver strikes guardrail, killed; Sheboygan County officials say

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Sheboygan County
FOX6 News Milwaukee

TOWN OF HOLLAND, Wis. - A driver was killed in a crash in Sheboygan County on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 29.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened around 1:20 p.m. – when several 911 calls came in about a vehicle crash on northbound I-43 near DeWitt Road in the Town of Holland.

Officials say the preliminary investigation reveals the northbound vehicle left the travel lanes and struck the guardrail face. The driver was found to be deceased.  

No other vehicles were involved.

All northbound traffic on I-43 was being diverted off at State Highway 32 (Cedar Grove).

Officials have not released any identifying information on the driver. 

The following public safety agencies assisted in this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, Cedar Grove Fire Department, Cedar Grove First Responders, Orange Cross Ambulance, and the Sheboygan County Highway Department.

