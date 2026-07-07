Driver flees police, crashes at Mayfair and Capitol; stolen handgun found

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The Brief Brookfield police say a driver who was reportedly driving recklessly fled a traffic stop on Tuesday, July 7. A short time later, the driver then crashed at a gas station at Mayfair and Capitol. The driver was taken into custody and a stolen handgun was recovered.



A person is now in custody after police say they fled a traffic stop and crashed near Mayfair and Capitol on Tuesday, July 7.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Brookfield Police Department, at about 11:16 a.m., a Brookfield police officer initiated a traffic stop involving a driver who was reported to be driving recklessly near 124th and Capitol.

The driver fled from the traffic stop. The officer did not chase after the vehicle.

Shortly afterward, police learned the fleeing vehicle crashed and rolled over near Mayfair Road and Capitol Drive.

WisDOT camera looking at the crash scene at the Citgo Gas Station

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The driver was taken into police custody and during the investigation, officers recovered a stolen handgun from the vehicle.

Police are actively investigating and will refer the appropriate criminal charges to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office for review.