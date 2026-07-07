Driver flees police, crashes at Mayfair and Capitol; stolen handgun found
MILWAUKEE - A person is now in custody after police say they fled a traffic stop and crashed near Mayfair and Capitol on Tuesday, July 7.
Incident details
What we know:
According to the Brookfield Police Department, at about 11:16 a.m., a Brookfield police officer initiated a traffic stop involving a driver who was reported to be driving recklessly near 124th and Capitol.
The driver fled from the traffic stop. The officer did not chase after the vehicle.
Shortly afterward, police learned the fleeing vehicle crashed and rolled over near Mayfair Road and Capitol Drive.
WisDOT camera looking at the crash scene at the Citgo Gas Station
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The driver was taken into police custody and during the investigation, officers recovered a stolen handgun from the vehicle.
Police are actively investigating and will refer the appropriate criminal charges to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office for review.
The Source: The Brookfield Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also received viewer video of the crash aftermath, and WisDOT video.