Driver crashes into Milwaukee house near 39th and North

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A driver lost control of an SUV late Monday, Sept. 12 and crashed into a home near 39th and North Avenue in Milwaukee.

Officials say the wreck happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday. 

When the driver slammed into the house, a gas meter was struck. 

The driver suffered a minor injury, but was not taken to a hospital for treatment.