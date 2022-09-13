Driver crashes into Milwaukee house near 39th and North

article

A driver lost control of an SUV late Monday, Sept. 12 and crashed into a home near 39th and North Avenue in Milwaukee.

Officials say the wreck happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

When the driver slammed into the house, a gas meter was struck.

Vehicle crashes into home near 39th and North, Milwaukee

The driver suffered a minor injury, but was not taken to a hospital for treatment.