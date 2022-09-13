Driver crashes into Milwaukee house near 39th and North
MILWAUKEE - A driver lost control of an SUV late Monday, Sept. 12 and crashed into a home near 39th and North Avenue in Milwaukee.
Officials say the wreck happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday.
When the driver slammed into the house, a gas meter was struck.
Vehicle crashes into home near 39th and North, Milwaukee
The driver suffered a minor injury, but was not taken to a hospital for treatment.