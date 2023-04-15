Greenfield 'Drive Electric Earth Day' fair, EV owners show off rides

article

Electric vehicle owners got to show of their rides Saturday, April 15 – Drive $mart Wisconsin hosting a meet and "Drive Electric Earth Day" fair in Greenfield.

Drivers from around the Midwest displayed their EVs outside the Greenfield Police Library. The event included a forum to highlight the clean air benefits and cost savings that EVs can provide.

"What you learn here is ways to drive more efficiently," said Joe Mikulecky. "You get to talk to other people here that have very different cars – electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, hybrids, and gas cars."

According to Drive Electric Earth Day's website, Drive $mart Wisconsin is the nation's largest "grassroots fuel-efficient driving group."