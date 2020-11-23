Drive-by shooting leaves 1 injured near 23rd and North
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 23rd Street and N. 15th Street shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.
A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was standing outside when a suspect in a vehicle fired several shots at the victim, striking him.
The victim walked into a hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
Milwaukee police seek an unknown suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
Advertisement