Expand / Collapse search

Drive-by shooting leaves 1 injured near 23rd and North

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 23rd Street and N. 15th Street shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. 

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was standing outside when a suspect in a vehicle fired several shots at the victim, striking him.

The victim walked into a hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

MPD: 13-year-old boy shot, wounded in Milwaukee, suspects sought
slideshow

MPD: 13-year-old boy shot, wounded in Milwaukee, suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night, Nov. 22 near 104th Street and Jonen Street.

Milwaukee police investigate crash near 119th and Hampton
slideshow

Milwaukee police investigate crash near 119th and Hampton

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened early Monday morning, Nov. 23 near 119th and Hampton. 