Drink Wisconsinbly celebrates 5th annual Curd Fest

Drink Wisconsinbly's 5th annual Curd Fest
Curd Fest is back at the Drink Wisconsinbly Pub in Milwaukee! Sarah Zweifel joined FOX6 WakeUp with more.
MILWAUKEE - Curd Fest returns to the Drink Wisconsinbly Pub in Milwaukee on Sunday, Oct. 13.
There will be plenty of vendors on site, and you can also step into the Pub to watch the Packers game.
Curd Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There’s free street parking as well as paid lots nearby.
For more information, click here.
Checking out the cheese curds
Sarah Zweifel joined FOX6 WakeUp to chat about Wisconsin's iconic cheese curds and Curd Fest happening Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Drink Wisconsinbly Pub in Milwaukee.
Try some cheese curd vodka!
Drink Wisconsinbly's Curd Fest is back in Milwaukee. And you know what you can try? How about some cheese curd vodka! (with a ranch chaser).
.