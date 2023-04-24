Drake at Fiserv Forum on Aug. 3

article

Drake is schedule to perform at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Tickets will be available starting with Cash App Card and Sprite pre-sales beginning on Wednesday, April 26. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, April 28 starting at 12 p.m. at drakerelated.com. On-sale start times vary by market, check your local listings for more information.

CASH APP CARD PRESALE: Tickets for the new U.S. dates are available for Cash App Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale presented by Cash App and Visa.

Beginning on Wednesday, April 26 starting at 12 p.m. through Thursday, April 27 at 10 p.m., Cash App Card holders can unlock the earliest access to ‘It’s All A Blur’ tickets by using the first nine digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.

Presale start times vary by market, check your local listings at drakerelated.com for more information. For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit cash.app/drake-presale

SPRITE PRESALE: Sprite is the official beverage sponsor for the ‘It’s All A Blur Tour,’ his first in North America since 2018. This marks a natural progression of their partnership since Sprite executed his first worldwide brand deal in 2010.