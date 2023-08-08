Dr. William Finlayson Street honors Milwaukee doctor, city icon

Milwaukee leaders gathered to rename 5th Street as Dr. William Finlayson Street Tuesday, Aug. 8.

While streets are often renamed, but the Bronzeville District name change highlighted an important player in the city's history.

"Dr. Finlayson is among that group that we call the greatest in their generation," said former Milwaukee Acting Mayor Marvin Pratt.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

At 98 years old, Dr. Finalyson has lived a life of serving others. As a physician, he welcomed roughly 10,000 children into the world – but it marks only a sliver of his work.

"Finlayson has been a drum major for justice," said Albert Smith of Alpha Phi Alpha.

Dr. William Finlayson

Dr. Finlayson was admitted as the first Black doctor at St. Joseph's and Sinai hospitals. He also opened Milwaukee's first Black-owned bank.

"I regularly would visit with Dr. Finlayson," Smith said. "Just being there in his house, seeing the pictures of him and MLK on the wall."

Like his friend, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Finlayson was devoted to making a difference.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"Dr. Finlayson, you have given the city of Milwaukee a lot. We owe you a lot," Pratt said.

Now, Dr. Finlayson's name will be seen and remembered for years to come.

"It feels like an honor, to be honored by so many people," said Finlayson.

Dr. William Finlayson

"As you drive down this street, you will all remember the contributions of Dr. William Finlayson," said Sheila Finlayson, the doctor's daughter.

Dr. Finlayson's legacy is cemented to honor and inspire.

"I have a 10-year-old daughter, and when I think about my daughter in general, being able to look at that sign," Smith said. "That’s invaluable, because it gives her hope."