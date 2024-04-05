Dr. Lester Carter Drive, Milwaukee street signs installed

article

Street signs honoring Dr. Lester Carter, the longtime Milwaukee pharmacist and trailblazer who passed away in 2022, were installed this week.

The Common Council voted last year to rename a section of 24th Street between Keefe and Center as Dr. Lester Carter Drive. The street already held an honorary name for Carter.

In 1968, Carter opened Milwaukee Pharmacy at the corner of 24th and Burleigh. He became a pillar of the surrounding community at a time when the neighborhood had few Black residents and the city as a whole had fewer Black doctors, the Common Council said.

The community remembered Carter for his herbal mixes and healing powers. Community members often went to him for both health and personal advice.

The medical examiner said Dr. Carter died most likely from COVID-19 complications.