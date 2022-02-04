Dr. Lester Carter: Public memorial for Milwaukee pharmacist

article

A public viewing and memorial service in honor of Dr. Lester Carter, the longtime Milwaukee pharmacist and trailblazer who passed away Monday, will be held Friday, Feb. 11 at Parklawn Assembly of God Church.

Dr. Carter's family announced the services. The public viewing will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with celebration, prayer and praise in Dr. Carter's honor to follow.

The Milwaukee Pharmacy opened in 1968, and since then, the owner, Dr. Carter, has made a difference in the city, with a lot of people going to him for health or personal advice.

Dr. Carter practiced for the last eight years of his career at Hayat Pharmacy after a collaboration with Hayat to take on ownership of the pharmacy.

Family encourages those who attend the services on Feb. 11 to consider wearing a bow tie – a noted trademark of Dr. Carter, who wore them regularly. Those wanting to make a community contribution in honor of Dr. Carter’s life can direct their support to COA Youth & Family Centers.

In a news release from Hayat Pharmacy announcing the services, Carter's son, Duane Budelier, said:

"Our father helped, befriended, healed and touched the lives of thousands of people across the Milwaukee area and beyond, and he never met a stranger. He loved the work that he did and was proud to help his fellow community members lead healthier lives.

"Our family is touched and most grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received from throughout the community.

"Our family wants to share the celebration of a wonderful life well lived, and we invite the community to join us as we remember the legacy and many contributions of Dr. Lester L. Carter, Jr. in helping make Milwaukee a better community.

"The team at Hayat warmly welcomed our father into their family and valued and appreciated his professional experience and community relationships. We are grateful as a family for all that Hayat has done and for their help and support as we grieve and celebrate our father’s legacy and incredible life achievements."

