Dr. King remembered; justice program, march held in Milwaukee

Faithful members of the community lived up to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream in Milwaukee on Monday, Jan. 15.

During the annual MLK Justice Program and March at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Milwaukee, Dr. King's message of non-violence was remembered through song and prayer. This, while faith organizers and even activists celebrated the civil rights leader's work.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Milwaukee

"Dr. King was against the war, against racism. He was against materialism. So we thought it was important to inform the community of the activist side of Dr. King," said Brian Verdin, a community member.

Those attending the program included Milwaukee faith organizers and activists that worked with Dr. King during his movement.