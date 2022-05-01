article

Sunday, May 1 was officially declared Dr. David Margolis Day in the city of Milwaukee.

Dr. Margolis of Children's Wisconsin is a Milwaukee Bucks superfan, and he has been asking patients to spray-paint his hair green for the last 15 years as a tradition to celebrate each time the Bucks make it to the NBA playoffs.

A proclamation from Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson declared Sunday, May 1, 2022, Dr. David Margolis Day in Milwaukee. He was also honored by Governor Tony Evers. A press release stated: "With this proclamation, everyone in our city will know what so many of Dr. Dave’s friends, colleagues and patients have long known — that his dedication to and love for kids, the Milwaukee Bucks and the city of Milwaukee knows no bounds. But Dr. Dave’s impact is hardly limited just to Milwaukee. His shining light stretches all across Wisconsin. To recognize that, Governor Tony Evers has also honored Dr. Dave with an official certificate of achievement recognizing his lifetime of service."

On his big day, Dr. Dave was actually out of state, in New York to receive fourth annual Dr. Bruno Lambert Jewish Good Guy in Sports Award from the Jewish Sports Heritage Association.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He did have this to say about these honors in the press release:

"It really is an honor to be mentioned in the same sentence as Dr. Bruno Lambert. He was a physician, an athlete and a hero. He escaped Nazi Germany and then immigrated to the United States and served in World War II with the Americans. The history of the Lambert family in sports and being Jewish is simply incredible.

What we do at Children’s Wisconsin is very much like sports — it’s a team sport. I’m very appreciative of all the nurses, child life specialists, the social workers, my physician colleagues, the Marketing and Communication team and Children’s leadership who have embraced me and allowed me to do what I do. We’re all about letting kids be kids and the green hair is one of the more fun traditions at Children’s. To be honored for something we do every day at Children’s Wisconsin, caring for children, it’s great and humbling.

I have to thank the Milwaukee Bucks. This all started with their team visits to the hospital. Thank you to Mayor Johnson and Governor Evers and the Children’s Wisconsin Government Relations team lead by Michelle Mettner for making others aware about this award and our work. I’m very appreciative and want everyone to recognize that this is not just a good guy but a great team.

Advertisement

The other people who need to be acknowledged are my family who put up with me, especially my wife who puts up with the smell of the paint. But it’s all in good fun and it’s all for the kids."