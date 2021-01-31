DPW: Snow Emergency issued for the City of Milwaukee

article

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works has declared a Snow Emergency to begin Sunday, Jan. 31 and conclude Wednesday, Feb. 3.

During a Snow Emergency declaration, there is no parking allowed on arterials from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and alternate side parking will be required on side streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Posted street signs take precedence. Please read the street signs for winter parking instructions before you park.

While a Snow Emergency and its alternate side parking requirement generally lasts two consecutive evenings so that both sides of the street can be plowed to the curb, this winter storm coincides with back-to-back odd-numbered dates (Jan. 31 and Feb. 1). Therefore, DPW will pause the Snow Emergency parking regulation during Monday overnight then resume them the following evening on Feb. 2.

Sunday evening to Monday evening (Snow Emergency in effect) All residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee side street must move their vehicles to the ODD numbered side of the street by 10 p.m. on Sunday evening through 6:00 a.m. on Monday morning. There is no parking allowed on arterials (main streets) from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday evening to Tuesday morning (Snow Emergency suspended)

Standard overnight parking regulations will resume the overnight of Monday evening to Tuesday morning.

There is no parking allowed on arterials (main streets) from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning (Snow Emergency in effect)

All residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee side street must move their vehicles to the EVEN numbered side of the street by 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening through 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. There is no parking allowed on arterials (main streets) from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Arterials (No Parking)

To confirm the arterials which do not allow any parking and for additional parking restriction information visit

city.milwaukee.gov/Parking/ParkingRegulations. Residents can also call (414) 286-CITY (-2489).

Side Streets (Alternate Side Parking)

Parked vehicles should be flush to the curb and out of the flow of traffic. This includes the streetcar route and other city roadways.

Designated Milwaukee Public Schools lots will be available for off-street parking beginning 7 p.m. on Snow Emergency evenings. All vehicles must be moved from MPS lots by 7 a.m. the following morning. For a list of school parking lot locations, go to milwaukee.gov/snowparking