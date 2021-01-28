Expand / Collapse search

DPI sees increase in private schools registered for Choice Programs

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Education
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) reported on Thursday, Jan. 28 an increase in private schools participating in the state’s three Private School Choice Programs. This, as the application period for parents/guardians to apply for their students for the 2021-22 school year opens on Monday, Feb. 1.

The state’s three Private School Choice Programs allow eligible students to attend a participating private school in K4 through 12th grade. The private school, on behalf of the student’s parent, receives a state aid payment for each eligible student.

The Wisconsin Parental Choice Program, which allows students residing outside of the city of Milwaukee and Racine Unified School District to participate, has 307 private schools and school systems registered for the 2021-22 school year, an increase of 27 from the previous school year.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

For additional information about each of the programs, including how to apply, student eligibility requirements, application deadlines, and a full list of participating private schools, visit the DPI’s website at dpi.wi.gov/choice.

State allowed drug-stealing nurse to keep practicing

A drug-addicted nurse caught stealing medications twice is allowed to keep her license for nearly four years.

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on repealing statewide mask order
slideshow

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on repealing statewide mask order

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly was poised Thursday to repeal Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate.

Koss Corp. stock soars as social media plan floods market
slideshow

Koss Corp. stock soars as social media plan floods market

Finance experts say it's a stock market fiasco, the lines of which have never been seen before. And a longtime Milwaukee staple is wrapped up in it.