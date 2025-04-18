Downtown Milwaukee apartment fire; cause under investigation
MILWAUKEE - A fire broke out at an apartment building in downtown Milwaukee on Friday, April 18. It happened near 2nd Street and Plankinton Avenue.
Apartment fire
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the high-rise building around 6:15 a.m.
The fire was found and contained to a fourth-floor utility closet.
Some occupants were trapped due to the smoke. Everyone inside the building was assisted out of the building. Two city buses were used to house the residents.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.