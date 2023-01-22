Downtown Atlanta Riot: Police release names, photos, charges of six arrested

article

Atlanta police have released the names, mugshots and charges for the six suspects arrested during a riot in downtown Atlanta Saturday evening. Only one of the suspects was a Georgia resident.

Nadja Geier, 24, of Nashville, Tenn.; Madeleine Feola, 22, of Spokane, Wash.; Ivan Ferguson, 22, of Nevada; Graham Evatt, 20, of Decatur, Ga.; Francis Carrol, 22, of Kennebunkport, Maine; and Emily Murphy, 37, of Grosse Isle, Mich. were each charged with four misdemeanors and four felonies.

The misdemeanor charges include: rioting, pedestrian in a roadway, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and unlawful assembly.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Image 1 of 8 ▼ Atlanta Police Department vehicle burst into flames during the protest. (Credit: Billy Heath)

The felony charges include: second degree criminal damage, first degree arson, interference with government property and domestic terrorism.

TIMELINE: HOW ‘STOP COP CITY’ MOVEMENT LED TO VIOLENT DOWNTOWN PROTEST AGAINST ATLANTA POLICE

FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist Billy Heath captured two of these six individuals being arrested on video.

Nadja Geier, 24, from Nashville, Tennessee. Eight charges. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Madeleine Feola, 22, from Spokane, Washington. Eight charges. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Ivan Ferguson, 23, from Nevada. Eight charges. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Graham Evatt, 20, from Decatur, Ga. Eight charges. (Credit: Atlanta Police)

Francis Carrol, 22, Kennebunkport, Maine. Eight charges. (Credit: Atlanta Police)

Emily Murphy, 37, from Grosse Isle, Michigan. Eight charges. (Credit: Atlanta Police)

In a press conference Saturday night, Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said city officials will continue to look for anyone who was involved in violence and destruction that night.

"My message to those who seek to continue this kind of criminal behavior: We will find you, we will arrest you, and you will be held accountable," Mayor Dickens said.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.