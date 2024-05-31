Dousman tavern robbery; masked suspect armed with machete, police say

article

A 53-year-old man is accused of robbing the Dousman House Tavern on Main Street on Thursday, May 30. Investigators say the man wore a Halloween mask and was armed with a machete.

Police say the crime happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. The man with the machete entered the tavern and demanded money from a bartender. Officials say the suspect suddenly began to swing the machete at a patron who was seated at the bar causing cuts to his head, arm and abdomen. The suspect then ran to a nearby vehicle and fled the scene.

A Summit police detective was responding to the Dousman House Tavern when he encountered the suspect vehicle driving in the grassy ditch northbound on Dousman Road. Officials said the detective turned around his marked squad to attempt to stop the vehicle when it increased speed and again left the roadway just north of Genesee Lake Road. The suspect vehicle then struck a culvert, went airborne, struck a power pole and came to rest against a tree.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was ejected and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Evidence was recovered from the vehicle tying it to the robbery/attack at the Dousman House Tavern.

The victim from the Dousman House Tavern is a 50-year-old man He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree reckless homicide, attempted armed robbery, operating while intoxicated (3rd offense) and violation of probation.

This matter will be reviewed by the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.

