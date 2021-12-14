Expand / Collapse search

Dousman man arrested, 8th OWI: Wisconsin State Patrol says

DOUSMAN, Wis. - A 44-year-old Dousman man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol in Waukesha County on Monday evening, Dec. 13 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 8th offense, officials say.

The arrest happened around 5:20 p.m. Monday following a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-94 just east of Genesee Street.

A news release says state troopers observed signs of impairment from the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash and standardized field sobriety tests were conducted. The trooper determined the driver was under the influence of intoxicants and the driver was then arrested.

An evidentiary blood draw was obtained from the Dousman man – and he was turned over to the Waukesha County Jail.

