Double shooting in Milwaukee; 1 dead, suspect in custody

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened around 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 near 13th and Locust.

According to police, victim #1, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a serious gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. Victim #2, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he was treated and is expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting appear to be fight-related.

Milwaukee police have a suspect in custody regarding this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224 TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.