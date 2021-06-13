Double fatal motorcycle crash in Waukesha county

Officials were called to a motorcycle crash in the 200 block of Prairie View Drive in the Village of North Prairie around 11 p.m. Saturday.

From the initial investigation, it appears a motorcycle operated by a 46-year-old male, with a 57-year-old-female passenger, left the roadway, went into the culvert and then collided with a fence and a driveway. Both individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol as well as the Village of Mukwonago Police Department.

This crash remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.