Double fatal accident in Milwaukee, driver lost control and rear-ended truck

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double fatal accident that occurred on Thursday, May 6 near 91st and Bradley. It happened at approximately 9:24 a.m. 

Police say a driver lost control of their vehicle and rear-ended a truck. The occupants of the vehicle had to be extricated.

The occupants of the vehicle, an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman, sustained fatal injuries. No other injuries were reported at this time. 

This is an ongoing investigation.  

This is a developing story. 

