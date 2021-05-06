Double fatal accident in Milwaukee, driver lost control and rear-ended truck

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a double fatal accident that occurred on Thursday, May 6 near 91st and Bradley. It happened at approximately 9:24 a.m.

Police say a driver lost control of their vehicle and rear-ended a truck. The occupants of the vehicle had to be extricated.

The occupants of the vehicle, an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman, sustained fatal injuries. No other injuries were reported at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.