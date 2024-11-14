DOT video: Driver hits guard rail, sand barrel on I-794, arrested for OWI

The Brief A woman was arrested for OWI following a crash on I-794 on Monday, Nov. 11. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released highway video that shows the crash. It is unknown if the driver sustained any injuries.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released highway video that shows a crash on I-794 that happened on Monday, Nov. 11.

The video shows the driver, who police say was intoxicated and possibly fell asleep behind the wheel, crash into a guard rail before hitting a sand barrel, sending debris flying.

The 23-year-old driver was arrested for OWI. It is unknown if she sustained any injuries.