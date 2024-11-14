Expand / Collapse search

DOT video: Driver hits guard rail, sand barrel on I-794, arrested for OWI

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 14, 2024 8:52am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

DOT video: Driver crashes on I-794

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released highway video that shows a crash on I-794.

The Brief

    • A woman was arrested for OWI following a crash on I-794 on Monday, Nov. 11.
    • The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released highway video that shows the crash.
    • It is unknown if the driver sustained any injuries.

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released highway video that shows a crash on I-794 that happened on Monday, Nov. 11. 

The video shows the driver, who police say was intoxicated and possibly fell asleep behind the wheel, crash into a guard rail before hitting a sand barrel, sending debris flying. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 23-year-old driver was arrested for OWI. It is unknown if she sustained any injuries. 

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 