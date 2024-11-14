DOT video: Driver hits guard rail, sand barrel on I-794, arrested for OWI
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released highway video that shows a crash on I-794 that happened on Monday, Nov. 11.
The video shows the driver, who police say was intoxicated and possibly fell asleep behind the wheel, crash into a guard rail before hitting a sand barrel, sending debris flying.
The 23-year-old driver was arrested for OWI. It is unknown if she sustained any injuries.