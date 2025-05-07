State Patrol: Deer crashes rise during late spring, drivers take caution

article

The Brief Keep an eye out for deer on roadways this spring to avoid potentially dangerous crashes. Deer crash numbers typically increase in May and June in Wisconsin. There were more than 17,000 crashes involving deer in Wisconsin in 2024.



The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers to keep an eye out for deer on roadways this spring to avoid potentially dangerous crashes.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, deer crash numbers typically increase in May and June in Wisconsin when does look for places to give birth and young deer separate from their mothers.

What they're saying:

"Deer can be erratic and hard to spot, so it’s important that drivers are looking ahead and paying close attention to the sides of the road," said Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan. "Spring and fall are the times when we see the most deer crashes. Everyone on the road should be on the watch."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

There were more than 17,000 crashes involving deer in Wisconsin in 2024. Preliminary data show nine people were killed and 708 were injured in those incidents.

The top 10 Wisconsin counties for crashes involving deer in 2024:

Waukesha - 937

Washington - 798

St. Croix - 791

Dane - 770

Sheboygan - 763

Fond du lac - 683

Outagamie - 666

Manitowoc - 645

Walworth - 550

Winnebago – 532

How to avoid hitting a deer

What you can do:

Drive at a safe speed, eliminate distractions and make sure everyone is buckled up. Crash injuries are less severe or can be avoided when everyone wears a seat belt.

Carefully scan the road ahead. If one deer crosses, watch for more. If you see a deer, honk your horn to encourage them to move away from the road.

If you cannot avoid hitting a deer with your vehicle, brake firmly and stay in your lane. Avoid sudden swerving, which can result in a loss of control and a more serious crash.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Most deer crashes happen in the early morning and evening hours. Be sure to use your headlights as daylight transitions to dusk and deer become more difficult to see.

Motorcyclists at a greater risk

Motorcyclists are at a greater risk of injury in a crash involving a deer. Of the deer crashes in 2024, 221 involved a motorcycle, resulting in seven fatalities and 87 serious injuries. There is about a 37% chance that a motorcycle deer crash will result in a fatality or serious injury, compared to less than 0.1% in auto or light truck deer crashes. If you cannot avoid hitting a deer with your motorcycle and there is enough space to swerve around it without leaving your lane, brake and adjust course as needed.



What to do after a deer crash

What you can do:

If you do end up hitting a deer, get your vehicle safely off the road, if possible.

If someone is hurt or the deer is in the active portion of the road, call 911.

If no one is hurt and your vehicle and deer are off the road, contact local law enforcement.

Stay buckled up inside your vehicle and wait for help. Getting out of your vehicle and walking along a road is always dangerous. Never attempt to move an injured deer.