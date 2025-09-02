Doors Open Milwaukee returns Sept. 27-28; access to 160+ iconic sites

article

Doors Open Milwaukee returns on Sept. 27-28, 2025. Doors Open is a free event open to the public. More than 160 iconic sites will be open to the public throughout the city.



The 2025 edition of Doors Open Milwaukee returns on Sept. 27-28. It offers access to more than 160 iconic sites throughout the city.

2025 Doors Open Milwaukee

What we know:

This year marks the 15th year of Doors Open Milwaukee, a free event open to the public.

A news release says this year’s event will feature new additions, including the Uplifting Mansion, The Wisconsin Club, Concordia 27, Food For Health, She Slangs Wood, and more. Attendees will also enjoy returning favorites like the Bradley Symphony Center, America’s Black Holocaust Museum, and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Burnham Block.

To start planning your visit, you are invited to explore the full list of participating locations on Historic Milwaukee’s website.

Key to the City Scavenger Hunt

What you can do:

In honor of Doors Open Milwaukee’s 15th anniversary, Historic Milwaukee will host a special Key to the City Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, Sept 13.

Vintage skeleton keys will be hidden in three Milwaukee parks, with keys tied to Doors Open prizes, including tickets to the City Hall Bell Tower tour and exclusive Doors Open merchandise.

Volunteers Needed

What you can do:

Historic Milwaukee is seeking volunteers to help welcome visitors and count attendees at sites throughout the weekend. Volunteers will receive an exclusive badge, allowing them to skip lines, plus other special perks.

Start of Doors Open

The backstory:

Doors Open Milwaukee was inspired by similar open-house events like Doors Open Toronto and Doors Open Denver. The concept was brought to life in 2011 by George Wagner, a Historic Milwaukee tour guide and retired librarian, who envisioned a way to make Milwaukee’s rich architecture accessible to all.

The inaugural event attracted 10,000 visitors across 80 locations, and last year, over 72,000 people visited 150 sites throughout Milwaukee.