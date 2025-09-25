Doors Open Milwaukee celebrates history, neighborhoods, and architecture

Doors Open Milwaukee is an annual celebration of Milwaukee's architecture, history, and neighborhoods with more than 160 locations open to the public for free. Brian Kramp is at Denizen MKE where industrial chic meets boutique luxury.
MILWAUKEE - Celebrate Milwaukee's architecture, history, and neighborhoods with an event that opens 160-plus locations throughout the metro area to tour for free.
Doors Open Milwaukee runs this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 27–28.
In addition to those locations you can visit, no ticket required, there are dozens of in-depth ticketed tours available to book.
Artists Working in Education is a non-profit whose mission is to bring arts enrichment directly to youth – And you can see their space this Saturday during Doors Open. Brian Kramp is checking out this feature location where hands-on art making will be available for guests.
Whether you’re into historic buildings, art walks, markets, or pop-ups the community around 43rd & Vliet is a great place to visit during this year’s Doors Open. Brian Kramp has details on how the kids can be a part of this year’s event.
