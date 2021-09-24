Doors Open Milwaukee weekend returns, 70 locations

Historic Milwaukee's Doors Open event is back Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 – 70 locations opened to the public.

"There are things that didn’t happen last season that I couldn’t care less about. Doors Open was not one of them," said Venice Williams, executive director of Alice's Garden.

Alice's Garden is one of the many locations on the Doors Open list for 2021.

"You get to come in here and feel good, everything you see and feel and things you can buy and what you can eat," Williams said. "But also get grounded in some of the stories of Milwaukee that people know nothing about."

Doors Open is like an Open House for the entire city of Milwaukee, allowing people to explore a variety of communities and historic buildings.

"We have some amazing art locations. We have great outdoor locations. There’s something for everyone to take away," said Grace Fuhr with Historic Milwaukee.

Urban Ecology Center at Washington Park

Places like the Adams Garden Park, Urban Ecology Center at Washington Park, Milwaukee City Hall and more are all accessible free of charge.

"Were excited to bring it back so people can go out and explore their neighborhoods and get to know Milwaukee and reopen the doors to the city," Fuhr said.

Locations will be open at varied times from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. More information is available on the Doors Open website.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News