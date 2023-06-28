Door County moped crash, Franklin man dies

article

A Franklin man died in a Door County moped crash Tuesday night, June 27.

The Door County Sheriff's Office said the man was on State Highway 42 near Seaquist Road when he lost control, went into a ditch and hit a culvert pipe around 7:20 p.m.

The 54-year-old man was flown to a Door County hospital, then taken to a Green Bay hospital where he died.

The crash remains under investigation. It is the third fatal crash in the county so far in 2023.