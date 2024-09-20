The Brief A loose pig that had been roaming Door County for days was shot and killed on Friday. Saving Snouts, an animal advocacy group, shared video that showed a deputy aiming a gun at the pig. It is unclear where the pig came from or who the owner is.



A loose pig that had been roaming Door County for days was shot and killed on Friday, Sept. 20.

The Door County Sheriff's Office said the pig had been in the area of State Highways 42/57 and County Highway MM. The animal had evaded capture for two days.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Saving Snouts, a nonprofit animal advocacy group based in Kaukauna, shared video with FOX6 News that showed a deputy aiming a gun at the pig. A gunshot could be heard after the person filming moved the camera away.

The deputy can be heard in the video saying he had to shoot the pig because it was near the highway and in the road when he arrived.

The organization's director, TJ Dercks, said they had been trying to help the sheriff's office and had a trailer on the way when the pig was shot. The group took custody of the pig to bury it on their land.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Authorities said attempts to find the pig's owner were ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 920-746-2400.

FOX6 reached out to the Door County Sheriff's Office for comment, but did not immediately hear back.