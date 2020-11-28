Donors swap coats for chili, beer at Cafe Hollander

The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop the "Chili Weather Coat Drive" from taking place at Cafe Hollander on Milwaukee's east side Saturday, Nov. 28.

The Lowlands Restaurant Group traded chili and beer -- or a hot cocoa -- for coats at the socially-distanced outdoor event.

The donation drive benefits the Milwaukee Women's Center, which helps people whose lives have been impacted by things such as domestic violence, addiction, homelessness and poverty.

"The Downer (Avenue) neighborhood is a really wonderful east side neighborhood that has really supported the community every year. We’re just really honored to be able to give back this year," said Molly Canan, director of events for the Lowlands Group.

The coat drive is part of the east side's "Scroll & Stroll" weekend, an effort organized by the Downer Avenue Business Improvement District to boost small businesses, some of which have been struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

