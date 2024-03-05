Donny Osmond at Riverside Theater; see his Las Vegas production

article

Entertainer and music icon Donny Osmond announced on Tuesday, March 5 that he is bringing his Las Vegas production to select U.S. cities beginning on June 7 at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater.

Tickets go on sale in most markets Friday, March 8, via donny.com . Osmond has partnered with City of Hope so that $1 from each ticket sale will go directly to City of Hope to support their fight against cancer, diabetes, and other serious illnesses.

A news release says of Osmond's show, "The audience experiences a 90-minute spectacle as he performs his timeless hits, shares stories of his greatest show-stopping memories and introduces brand new music in a new and completely reimagined song and dance celebration."

Fans can gain first access to the artist presales in most markets beginning Wednesday, March 6 at 9 a.m. until Thursday, March 7 at 10 p.m. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale in most markets beginning Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m.