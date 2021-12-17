Donation jar thief: Hartford police investigate

Hartford police are asking for help identifying and locating a woman seen stealing a donation jar from a business on Nov. 23.

The video shows the woman standing on the right of the screen looking at books at a customer service desk. Near the end of the video, you see her place a book upright to guard the view from the woman at the desk and slowly conceals the donation jar under her arm and behind the book.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Hartford Police Department at 262-673-2600.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android