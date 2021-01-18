Donation helps All-In Milwaukee offer resource for students

All-In Milwaukee is a coalition of community partners dedicated to helping limited-income and high-potential students. There are more than 100 limited-income students of color in the program right now attending schools like Marquette and UW-Madison.

A generous donation from one local business helped All-In Milwaukee offer a supportive resource for students.

Students Chao and Nasya have a passion for learning.

"During my senior year of high school, I really wanted to make sure I was able to go to college," said Chao Xing, studying neurobiology with a double major in finance.

A dream made possible with help from All-In Milwaukee.

Chao Xing

"The opportunity really allowed all the students here to really understand what they are able to achieve as well as the path they’re able to go into with the resources at All-In Milwaukee," said Xing.

Chao is studying neurobiology with a double major in finance and Nasya is studying biomedical engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. With the help of All-In Milwaukee, both will graduate with a degree and debt-free.

Nasya Miller

"My experience has been great, I feel very supported at All-In Milwaukee and Madison. The connection there is just really important and it helps me feel like I belong at UW Madison and I belong at All-In Milwaukee," said Nasya Miller, studying biomedical engineering.

Both freshman students are navigating college during a pandemic -- but they're not doing it alone. Lauren Gilbert is there by their side every step of the way.

Lauren Gilbert

"We get them ready with time management techniques and scheduling. Just walking through what it’s like to be a first-generation student of color on a college campus," said Lauren Gilbert, scholar advisor at All-In Milwaukee.

That mentorship is possible thanks to a generous donation from Sommer Subaru in Mequon.

"It means a lot that Sommer Subaru was able to give back, especially sponsor my mentor and counselor here at All-In Milwaukee. Miss Lauren has been a really big part of my college career especially this year going through all the changes," said Miller.

Chao agrees...

"Lauren has been absolutely great. What I mean by that is no matter what challenges I have no matter what the challenge is, Lauren is always there 24/7," said Xing.

All-In Milwaukee is adding an additional 80 scholars to the program. In total next year, the program will have 200 diverse college students that are freshman, sophomores and juniors in college.

If you're interested in applying or know a student who might quality, click here for more information.