Donation centers: Stop donating junk

One person's trash is another person's, well, trash.

Donation organizations like Goodwill and The Salvation Army say while they’re grateful for your donations, they don't want junk.

Inside The Salvation Army’s downtown Milwaukee facility, boxes were full of donation items.

"This is scrap metal. This one is electronics," Steve Staneart, The Salvation Army adult rehabilitation center administrator, said as he peered into boxes.

Each item waited to be sorted and then tagged.

"We go through about 10,000 pounds a day," Staneart said.

Steve Staneart

Not every item donated can be reused and sold at The Salvation Army's thrift stores.

"If it's obviously broken, then there’s not much we can do with it," Staneart said.

For two decades, Staneart’s seen all kinds of stuff travel in and out of the centers where he's worked.

Some, good, "A 1965 mustang," he said.

Some not so great.

"If it smells bad and been out in the weather for a while then maybe it’s just time to take it to the dump."

Some causing headaches.

"Large furniture that is obviously damaged, they cost us to dispose of that kind of stuff," Staneart said.

He said the downtown facility spent $60,000 in dump fees last year.

"We don't generate a lot of trash. We get things that we can’t use and we end up throwing it away."

The Salvation Army isn't the only organization dealing with this issue. Goodwills across the country say they've spent millions of dollars getting rid of those unusable items.

A statement from Goodwilll said in part:

"At Goodwill, we care deeply about our community. While there are some items we cannot accept out of concern for the safety of our employees, donors and shoppers, every effort is made to maximize the value of each donation. Goodwill donation attendants are here to help. Whether they are unloading your items, answering questions or explaining what we can and cannot accept, it’s in the community’s best interest for Goodwill to protect the quality of items we receive."

If you're wondering why some people donate trash over treasure, mental health counselor Dr. Stephanie Sarkis has an answer.

"Some of us have these things that we've been taught about not wasting things and what that turns into is the guilt you feel when you throw something out," said Sarkis.

She said, when you donate something, it makes you feel less guilty but it also makes the donation someone else’s problem.

"Is this something that should really be donated? If it’s unclean. If it's broken those are those things that you don’t want to donate because they don’t have the time to go through and clean your stuff," Sarkis said.

Sarkis went on to say, ask yourself the following before you make that trip to your nearest donation center.

"There's all these different pieces that go into play when you donate something so you really have to ask, is this still usable? Is it something that you would give someone that you know," Sarkis said.

Back at The Salvation Army, Staneart said most people have good intentions when it comes to donating.

"We get to take that donation and we do great things with it; helping people who can’t help themselves," he said.

Staneart offers this reminder if you have items you want to donate, if you’re not sure what can and can’t be donated, just ask.

Other items The Salvation Army can't accept are mattresses because of the risk of bedbugs.

Firearms and built-in appliances are also not accepted.

One of the best items to donate, according to The Salvation Army, women's clothing.