Donated 1850s-era cannonball creates quite the commotion in Pewaukee

article

A donated 1850s-era cannonball created quite the commotion in Pewaukee.

The 12-pound cannonball was donated in 2018. But this week, the donor notified the Pewaukee Historical Society Clark House Museum that they read an article in which a person was restoring a similar item and it exploded, killing the individual. The donor believed it was similar to their donated item and had safety concerns.

The museum volunteer who took the call located the donated cannonball on a shelf on a second-floor storage area and immediately called the police.

An officer who responded then photographed the item and forwarded it to the Milwaukee County Bomb Squad -- which responded. The officer then evacuated the area.

On Thursday, March 18, the Milwaukee County Bomb Squad determined the cannonball was in immaculate condition -- and was presumed live.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Milwaukee County Bomb Squad is now in possession of the cannonball to determine if it can be rendered safe and returned -- or if it needs to be destroyed.