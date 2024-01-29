Help kids’ wishes take flight: Donate during FOX6 Wishes in Flight phone bank on Wednesday

article

You can help kids’ wishes take flight! Call 414-586-2124 to make your donation!

Air travel is Make-A-Wish Wisconsin’s biggest annual wish expense. In fact, more than 75% of the wishes granted involve some form of air transportation.

At the same time, literally trillions of airline miles go unused each year. Instead of letting those miles expire, you can put your unused Delta, United, American or JetBlue airline miles to good use and make some wishes come true! Best of all, donated miles NEVER expire!

Our volunteers are in-studio now until 10:30 p.m. to take your generous air miles donation. Call 414-586-2124. To make a donation, you’ll need your air miles account number and the number of miles you wish to donate.

If you want to donate online, please CLICK HERE.