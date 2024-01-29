Donate: FOX6 Wishes in Flight phone bank on Wednesday, Jan. 31

article

You can help kids’ wishes take flight! Air travel is Make-A-Wish Wisconsin’s biggest annual wish expense. In fact, more than 75% of the wishes granted involve some form of air transportation.

At the same time, literally trillions of airline miles go unused each year. Instead of letting those miles expire, you can put your unused Delta, United, American or jetBlue airline miles to good use and make some wishes come true! Best of all, donated miles NEVER expire!

Join FOX6 for the Wishes in Flight phone bank, Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 9 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Our volunteers will be here to take your generous air miles donation.

To make a donation, you’ll need your air miles account number and the number of miles you wish to donate. If you would rather, you can donate online right now.