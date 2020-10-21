Donate blood to Red Cross, get a $5 Amazon gift card

The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients as the U.S. braces for flu season while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay healthy this flu season and make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In thanks for making time to donate, the Red Cross will send those who come to give between Oct. 15 to Nov. 11 a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Plus, those who come to give in October are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card. Five lucky people will win. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Unite.)

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 22-Nov. 15:

Dodge

Ashippun

11/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

11/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

Beaver Dam

10/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr

Juneau

11/13/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St

Mayville

11/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Street

Waupun

10/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd

_______________

Fond du Lac

Brandon

11/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Fond du Lac

10/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

11/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

Ripon

11/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Royal Ridges, 1 Westgate Drive

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

10/26/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

11/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St

Sullivan

10/26/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Town of Sullivan Hall, N3866 West Street

Waterloo

11/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Firemans Park, 500 Park Ave

Watertown

10/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

11/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St

11/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

11/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

_______________

Milwaukee

Franklin

10/27/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Milwaukee

10/22/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

11/4/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Plum Media, 1418 W St. Paul Ave

11/4/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road

11/10/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N Commerce St

Oak Creek

10/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fuel Fitness, 7340 S Howell Ave Suite #9

Wauwatosa

10/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Arte Wine and Painting Studio, 1442 Underwood Ave.

West Allis

10/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

_______________

Ozaukee

Mequon

10/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd

Port Washington

10/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Port View Community Church, 3457 County Rd LL

10/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

_______________

Racine

Mt Pleasant

10/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Great Lakes Church Racine, 9605 Spring St

Waterford

10/26/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tichigan Lake Civic Center, 6710 Big Bend Rd

_______________

Sheboygan

Elkhart Lake

11/3/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St

Plymouth

11/12/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

11/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Armory, 625 Sunset

Sheboygan

10/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 3823 Germaine Ave.

11/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/13/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/20/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

10/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Bull at Pinehurst Farms, One Long Dr

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

11/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

10/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Sharon

11/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

_______________

Washington

Germantown

10/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, W172N11187 Division Rd

11/11/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Germantown Senior Center, W162 N11960 Park Ave.

Jackson

11/10/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

Kewaskum

10/28/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kewaskum Municipal Annex Building, 1308 Fond Du Lac Ave.

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

11/2/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., McKinley Masonic Center, 4550 Pilgrim Rd

11/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

Butler

11/9/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Frontier Park Community Building, 5251 N. 127th Street

Hartland

10/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

Muskego

11/17/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, S66W14325 Janesville Rd

Nashotah

11/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

Oconomowoc

10/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

11/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

Pewaukee

10/22/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/28/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

10/29/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/5/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr

11/12/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/19/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

11/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

11/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

11/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fairways of Woodside Golf Course, W235 N8518 Clubhouse Circle