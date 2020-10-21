Donate blood to Red Cross, get a $5 Amazon gift card
MILWAUKEE - The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients as the U.S. braces for flu season while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stay healthy this flu season and make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In thanks for making time to donate, the Red Cross will send those who come to give between Oct. 15 to Nov. 11 a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Plus, those who come to give in October are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card. Five lucky people will win. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Unite.)
Important COVID-19 information for donors
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 22-Nov. 15:
Dodge
Ashippun
11/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O
11/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O
Beaver Dam
10/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr
Juneau
11/13/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St
Mayville
11/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Street
Waupun
10/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd
_______________
Fond du Lac
Brandon
11/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St
Fond du Lac
10/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd
11/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St
Ripon
11/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Royal Ridges, 1 Westgate Drive
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
10/26/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.
11/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St
Sullivan
10/26/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Town of Sullivan Hall, N3866 West Street
Waterloo
11/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Firemans Park, 500 Park Ave
Watertown
10/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
11/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St
11/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
11/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
_______________
Milwaukee
Franklin
10/27/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road
Milwaukee
10/22/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road
11/4/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Plum Media, 1418 W St. Paul Ave
11/4/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mayfair Mall, 2500 North Mayfair Road
11/10/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N Commerce St
Oak Creek
10/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fuel Fitness, 7340 S Howell Ave Suite #9
Wauwatosa
10/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Arte Wine and Painting Studio, 1442 Underwood Ave.
West Allis
10/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.
_______________
Ozaukee
Mequon
10/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 457, 6050 W Mequon Rd
Port Washington
10/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Port View Community Church, 3457 County Rd LL
10/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St
_______________
Racine
Mt Pleasant
10/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Great Lakes Church Racine, 9605 Spring St
Waterford
10/26/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tichigan Lake Civic Center, 6710 Big Bend Rd
_______________
Sheboygan
Elkhart Lake
11/3/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anchor Lanes, 230 North Lincoln St
Plymouth
11/12/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
11/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Armory, 625 Sunset
Sheboygan
10/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
10/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 3823 Germaine Ave.
11/6/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/13/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
11/20/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Sheboygan Falls
10/23/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Bull at Pinehurst Farms, One Long Dr
_______________
Walworth
East Troy
11/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Elkhorn
10/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.
Sharon
11/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
_______________
Washington
Germantown
10/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, W172N11187 Division Rd
11/11/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Germantown Senior Center, W162 N11960 Park Ave.
Jackson
11/10/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
Kewaskum
10/28/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kewaskum Municipal Annex Building, 1308 Fond Du Lac Ave.
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
11/2/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., McKinley Masonic Center, 4550 Pilgrim Rd
11/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
Butler
11/9/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Frontier Park Community Building, 5251 N. 127th Street
Hartland
10/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd
Muskego
11/17/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, S66W14325 Janesville Rd
Nashotah
11/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave
Oconomowoc
10/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd
11/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
Pewaukee
10/22/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/28/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd
10/29/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/5/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Resurrection, W287 N3700 North Shore Dr
11/12/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
11/19/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Summit
11/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
11/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Sussex
11/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fairways of Woodside Golf Course, W235 N8518 Clubhouse Circle