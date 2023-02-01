Donate blood to Red Cross, get a $10 Amazon gift card

article

Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancelations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely. As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a shortage in the weeks to come.

Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand.

In thanks for helping keep hospital shelves stocked, all who come to give in February will get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. Those who come to donate this month will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/heart.

Protect the blood supply from dropping – book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 1-14

Dodge

Horicon

2/8/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Horicon Police Department, 220 Ellison St

Iron Ridge

2/13/2023: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road

Lomira

2/6/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church ST

Mayville

2/22/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Rubicon

2/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Honor Intermediate School, N3501 Cty Hwy P

Waupun

2/10/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 900 W Main St

_______________

Fond du Lac

Oakfield

3/3/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

2/21/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

3/1/2023: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

2/6/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fort Atkinson Armory, 420 Bark River Dr

Jefferson

2/16/2023: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

3/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.

Johnson Creek

2/2/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

2/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

2/1/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 813 N Monroe St

Watertown

2/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

2/22/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave

3/2/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St

Salem

2/17/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Salem Grade School, 8828 Antioch Rd

_______________

Milwaukee

Greendale

2/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

2/2/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Adalbert Parish and School Milwaukee, 1913 W Becher St

2/3/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave

2/6/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch - Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd

2/9/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UWM Union, 2200 E Kenwood Blvd.

2/10/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

2/14/2023: 8:15 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St

2/20/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 5 p.m., Honey Creek Corporate Center, 115 S 84th St

2/22/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

2/24/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

River Hills

3/1/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

West Allis

2/8/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W Lincoln Ave

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

2/27/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

_______________

Racine

Racine

2/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Rd

2/24/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church and School, 510 Kewaunee St

Waterford

2/16/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

2/7/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Howards Grove

3/2/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Howards Grove High School, 401 Audubon Rd

Oostburg

2/2/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oostburg State Bank, 905 Center Ave

Plymouth

2/16/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Amore Banquet Hall, 18 W Mill St.

Sheboygan

2/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/10/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/24/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

3/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Elkhorn

2/8/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

2/23/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd

Lake Geneva

2/10/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

_______________

Washington

West Bend

2/1/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

2/1/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

2/7/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr

2/22/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Univ of WI Washington County, 400 University Dr

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

2/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, 13445 W Hampton Rd

2/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

2/14/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Herzing University, 15895 W. Bluemound Road

2/17/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Karate America, 2205 North Calhoun #7

3/2/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

Hartland

2/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

Menomonee Falls

3/1/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Mukwonago

2/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mukwonago YMCA, 245 E Wolf Run

Muskego

2/15/2023: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Muskego High School, W183 S8750 Racine Ave

2/27/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

2/13/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave

2/28/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Prairie

2/20/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

2/3/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

2/9/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Etcetera Bar and Grill, 118 East Wisconsin Avenue

2/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

2/2/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/9/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/16/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/23/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/23/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

2/27/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Waukesha County Technical College, 800 Main

3/2/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

2/17/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hamilton High School, W220 N6151 Town Line Rd

2/27/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

Waukesha

2/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue

2/14/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Carroll University, 210 N. Grand Avenue

2/20/2023: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Burn Boot Camp, 721 Meadowbrook Rd

2/20/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.