Donate blood to Red Cross, earn chance to win gas for a year

The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer. Donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage.

Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Fuel up on us

As blood and platelet donations drop, gas prices have reached all-time highs in the U.S. As a thank-you, all who come to give Aug. 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.*

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-26:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

8/22/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St.

8/23/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St.

Fox Lake

8/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St.

Horicon

8/17/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St.

Lomira

8/5/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Andrews, W3081 County Road Y

Mayville

8/24/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main St.

Randolph

8/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St.

Waupun

8/12/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E. Lincoln

Fond du Lac

Mount Calvary

8/16/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac St.

Ripon

8/4/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr.

8/23/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St.

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

8/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

Jefferson

8/16/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.

Johnson Creek

8/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St.

Lake Mills

8/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St.

Waterloo

8/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John's Lutheran School, 413 E. Madison

Watertown

8/5/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First St.

Kenosha

Kenosha

8/19/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Rd Suite C

8/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St.

Milwaukee

Cudahy

8/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Greendale

8/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street

Milwaukee

8/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Granular, 316 N. Milwaukee St. #100

8/10/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Eastbrook Church, 5353 N Green Bay Ave.

8/24/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S. 5th St.

8/25/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., VICI Beauty Schools, 4111 S. 108th St.

8/26/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W. Grange Ave.

Oak Creek

8/4/2022: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S. 6th St.

West Allis

8/18/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

Ozaukee

Port Washington

8/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N. Grant St.

Racine

Burlington

8/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N. Pine St.

Racine

8/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Racine Public Library, 75 7th St.

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

8/9/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S. Fourth St.

Sheboygan

8/1/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mead Public Library, 710 N. 8th St.

8/5/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave.

8/12/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave.

8/19/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave.

8/26/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave.

Walworth

Delavan

8/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva

Elkhorn

8/3/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E. Geneva St.

8/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Road

8/26/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

8/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center St.

Walworth

8/4/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane

Washington

Hartford

8/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hartford Recreation Center, 125 N. Rural St.

Kewaskum

8/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 343 1st St.

West Bend

8/3/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main St.

8/3/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main St.

8/11/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N. University Dr.

8/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.

Waukesha

Brookfield

8/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr., Suite C101

8/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church, 20275 Davidson Road

8/19/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wisconsin Athletic Club Brookfield, 20075 Water Tower Blvd.

8/23/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Karate America, 2205 North Calhoun #7

8/25/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 N. Lilly Road

Delafield

8/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Delafield Town Hall, W302-N1254 Maple Ave., Corner of Silvernail Road & Maple Ave.

Hartland

8/5/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E. Park Ave.

8/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr.

Lannon

8/9/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 20851 W. Main St.

Menomonee Falls

8/1/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88-W16652 Main St.

Merton

8/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Johns United Church of Christ, N67-W28321 Sussex Road

Muskego

8/24/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63-W13694 Janesville Road

New Berlin

8/1/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Lane

8/3/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 21380 W. Cleveland Ave.

8/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S. Racine Ave.

8/19/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Woodridge Community Church, 13800 W. Howard Ave.

North Prairie

8/15/2022: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50-W33042 Town Road GE

Oconomowoc

8/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 815 Concord Road

8/19/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W. South St.

Pewaukee

8/1/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Road

8/4/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

8/11/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

8/18/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

8/25/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Road

Summit

8/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

8/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., The Prestwick Group, W248 N5499 Executive Dr.

Waukesha

8/4/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Northwestern Mutual, Waukesha, N14-W23833 Stone Ridge Dr.