Donate blood to Red Cross, get a $10 gift card

The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. By making an appointment to give blood or platelets in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.

Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive, type B negative and type A negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors. For those who don’t know their blood type, making a donation is an easy way to find out this important personal health information. The Red Cross will notify new donors of their blood type soon after they give.

The Red Cross needs donors now. Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All who come to give throughout the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 16-31:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

8/9/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr

Fox Lake

8/8/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

8/17/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

Horicon

8/16/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Horicon Police Department, 220 Ellison St

Juneau

8/16/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Human Services and Health Department, 199 County Road DF

Mayville

8/30/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Randolph

8/21/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St

Waupun

9/7/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

8/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 795 Fond du Lac Ave

8/23/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

8/30/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

9/1/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA, 90 W 2nd St

9/8/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fire Department Station 1, 815 S Main St

Ripon

8/29/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

8/14/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

9/1/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave

Jefferson

8/11/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd

8/15/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Jefferson Public Library, 321 S. Main St.

8/30/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW POST 3589, 1420 S ROCKWELL ST

Johnson Creek

8/17/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

8/8/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

8/18/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. John's Lutheran School, 413 E Madison

Watertown

8/31/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

8/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd

8/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st

_______________

Milwaukee

Cudahy

8/8/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive

Fox Point

8/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Eugene Congregation, 7600 N Port Washington Rd

Franklin

8/30/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greendale

8/16/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street

Milwaukee

8/16/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

8/17/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Granular, 316 N Milwaukee St #100

8/18/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross in Southeast WI, 2600 W Wisconsin Ave

8/23/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

9/1/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

9/6/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

9/7/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

Oak Creek

8/9/2023: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St

West Allis

8/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

_______________

Ozaukee

Grafton

8/8/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ozaukee Nonprofit Center, 2360 Dakota Dr

9/6/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance, 885 Badger Circle

Mequon

8/22/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Unitarian Church North, 13800 N. Port Washington Road

Port Washington

8/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

_______________

Racine

Mt Pleasant

8/24/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

8/8/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Plymouth

8/30/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

Sheboygan

8/11/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/18/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/25/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/1/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

9/8/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

8/22/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

8/9/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

8/24/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd

Lake Geneva

8/11/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

9/8/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road

Sharon

9/5/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Walworth

8/21/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

_______________

Washington

Hartford

8/10/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hartford Recreation Center, 125 N Rural St

West Bend

8/31/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Regner Park Beach House, 800 N Main St

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

8/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

8/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd

8/31/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street

9/1/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

9/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

Hartland

8/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

8/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

Lannon

8/29/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 20851 W Main St

Menomonee Falls

9/6/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Mukwonago

8/28/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

8/28/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Muskego Circle Community Center, S63 W13694 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

8/9/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

9/5/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Prairie

8/21/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

8/22/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., SteelTank Brewing Co, 1225 Robruck Drive, Unit A

8/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

9/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.

Pewaukee

8/10/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Concerned Veterans for America Foundation, 2831 N Grandview Blvd.

8/14/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/15/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/16/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/18/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/19/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/20/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/21/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/22/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/23/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 9:45 a.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/25/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/26/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/27/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/28/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/29/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/29/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

8/30/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 9:45 a.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/1/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/2/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/3/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/4/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/5/2023: 11:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/6/2023: 9:45 a.m. - 9:45 a.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

9/8/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

8/23/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., The Prestwick Group, W248 N5499 Executive Dr

Waukesha

8/18/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue

8/18/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Waukesha Elks Lodge, 2301 Springdale Rd

8/28/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Driv

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.